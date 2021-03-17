Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 342.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Chubb by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,307,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,750 shares of company stock worth $2,931,195 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $172.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $176.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

