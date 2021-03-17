Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Raised to $200.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $173.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $176.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.49.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,195. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Chubb by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

