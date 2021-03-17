Churchill Capital Corp VII’s (OTCMKTS:CVIIU) Quiet Period Set To End on March 24th

Churchill Capital Corp VII’s (OTCMKTS:CVIIU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, March 24th. Churchill Capital Corp VII had issued 120,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $1,200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Churchill Capital Corp VII’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.