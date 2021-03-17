Churchill Capital Corp VI’s Quiet Period To Expire on March 24th (OTCMKTS:CCVIU)

Churchill Capital Corp VI’s (OTCMKTS:CCVIU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, March 24th. Churchill Capital Corp VI had issued 48,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $480,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Churchill Capital Corp VI’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of CCVIU stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday.

