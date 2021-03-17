Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,808 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.45% of Churchill Downs worth $111,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 438.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $242.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $258.32. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; racetracks, hotels, and seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines, video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

