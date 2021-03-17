Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 357.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,177 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.06% of General Mills worth $20,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 349.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of General Mills by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.16.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

