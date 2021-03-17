Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,455 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $25,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Danaher by 40.9% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,667,000 after buying an additional 14,384 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth $820,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 16.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,728,000 after purchasing an additional 16,609 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 5.8% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 24.6% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.47.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $215.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.26 and a 200-day moving average of $224.68. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

