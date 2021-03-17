Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 564.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,816 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.08% of Welltower worth $21,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in Welltower by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 67,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 781,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,344 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 78,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upgraded Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.98.

NYSE WELL opened at $72.91 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

