Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 184,472 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 436.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184,472 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.19% of Ameriprise Financial worth $44,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.10.

AMP opened at $221.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $233.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $2,044,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

