Cibc World Markets Corp Has $24.70 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,117 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $24,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,580,000 after buying an additional 359,479 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,575,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,504,000 after acquiring an additional 110,280 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,428,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,452,000 after acquiring an additional 83,647 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,216,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,059,000 after acquiring an additional 68,354 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,012,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,978,000 after acquiring an additional 265,526 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $190.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $182.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.52.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.