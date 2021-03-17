Cibc World Markets Corp Has $25.37 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,166 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $25,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. UBS Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $176.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.60. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $181.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

