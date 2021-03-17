Cibc World Markets Corp Has $32.36 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,943 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 123,654 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.11% of EOG Resources worth $32,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,879 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 44,070 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Creative Planning grew its position in EOG Resources by 16.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,686 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in EOG Resources by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 152,199 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 19,169 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $70.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of -135.86 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.79.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

