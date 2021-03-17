Cibc World Markets Corp Has $33.48 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $33,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,707,000 after buying an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Accenture by 5.4% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 21.3% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.08.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total value of $1,056,584.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,883,022.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $263.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.74. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

