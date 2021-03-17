Cibc World Markets Corp Has $42.53 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 137.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,909 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.06% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $42,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $75.86 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.33 and its 200-day moving average is $80.33. The company has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

