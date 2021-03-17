Cibc World Markets Corp Has $44.21 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 357.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,078,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 842,496 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Altria Group worth $44,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Altria Group by 720.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,810,000 after buying an additional 3,819,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,191,000 after buying an additional 2,316,587 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $73,863,000. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Altria Group by 445.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,114,000 after buying an additional 1,629,652 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day moving average is $41.52. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $49.95.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.08.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.