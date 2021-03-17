Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 109,041 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,041 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $22,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology stock opened at $91.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.94.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.