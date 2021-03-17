Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 129.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,536 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.08% of American International Group worth $26,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in American International Group by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management grew its stake in American International Group by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 329,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88,734 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

