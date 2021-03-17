Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 157.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,317 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.09% of MSCI worth $33,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in MSCI by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $22,127,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $24,177,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in MSCI by 1.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $416.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.22. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.27 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.71.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

