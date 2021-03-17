Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 131,894 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915,801 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 131,894 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.09% of ConocoPhillips worth $36,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

Shares of COP opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.66. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

