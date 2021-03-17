Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 137,155 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 137,155 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $18,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,993,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CSX by 521.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,160 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in CSX by 19,862.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 837,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,034,000 after purchasing an additional 833,641 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in CSX by 493,923.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 706,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,111,000 after purchasing an additional 706,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $91.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.29 and a 200-day moving average of $86.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSX. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

