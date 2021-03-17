Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 99,413 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 99,413 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Phillips 66 worth $36,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,301,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,032 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,385 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,995,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,133,000 after purchasing an additional 637,530 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,759,000 after purchasing an additional 825,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $84.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.53 and a 200-day moving average of $65.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.72.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

