Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Trading Down 6.3%

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) shares were down 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 554,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 996,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Aegis started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cidara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

The company has a market cap of $122.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.25). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 662.48% and a negative return on equity of 165.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,777,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 74,476 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,559,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 304,954 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 12.2% during the third quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 125,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 41,957 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

