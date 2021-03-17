Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,378 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 19,818 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,231,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,206 shares of company stock valued at $39,603,967. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $241.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $247.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.46%.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist increased their price target on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

