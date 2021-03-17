CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) Short Interest Up 25.3% in February

CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the February 11th total of 2,490,000 shares. Approximately 12.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

CIIC opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. CIIG Merger has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $37.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33.

Get CIIG Merger alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIIC. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in CIIG Merger in the third quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in CIIG Merger in the third quarter worth approximately $19,445,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in CIIG Merger in the third quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Omni Partners LLP raised its position in CIIG Merger by 13.5% in the third quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 821,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 97,472 shares during the period. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CIIG Merger in the third quarter worth $5,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CIIG Merger in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

About CIIG Merger

CIIG Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for CIIG Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIIG Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.