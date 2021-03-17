Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18, RTT News reports. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas updated its Q4 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.20-2.40 EPS.

CTAS opened at $347.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $338.68 and its 200-day moving average is $340.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

