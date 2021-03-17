Cipher (CPR) One Day Volume Tops $252,032.00

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 134.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Cipher token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cipher has a total market cap of $66,788.23 and $252,032.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00072476 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002752 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a token. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,023,402 tokens. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

