Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,699 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,468 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,794 shares of company stock worth $1,111,433 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.19. The stock had a trading volume of 469,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,169,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $207.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.31 and a 1-year high of $49.74.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

