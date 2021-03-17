Citadel Market Capitalization Hits $220,380.86 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Citadel has traded 110.9% higher against the dollar. Citadel has a total market cap of $220,380.86 and approximately $9.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Citadel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000129 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 61.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 89.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

