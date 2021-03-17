Citigroup Inc. Acquires 13,185 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,751 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,185 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Century Communities worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCS. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Century Communities in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 322.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

CCS opened at $62.35 on Wednesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $987.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.03 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CCS. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Read More: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.