Citigroup Inc. Acquires 16,442 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VVV. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of VVV opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $26.84.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.97%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

