Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Covetrus worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Covetrus by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 360,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 56,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth $7,139,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Covetrus alerts:

In other news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 6,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $203,353.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,538.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $106,369.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,453.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,002 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Covetrus stock opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.16, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Covetrus’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET).

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.