Citigroup Inc. Buys 26,711 Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,711 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Holly Energy Partners worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 344,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 71,752 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 53.3% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 46.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

HEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

HEP opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.12. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.13.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.97 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.