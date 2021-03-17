Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,646,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,903,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,721,000 after purchasing an additional 71,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,043,000 after purchasing an additional 417,070 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IOVA shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

