Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 1,125.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,253 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of MakeMyTrip worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 48.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMYT. UBS Group lifted their price target on MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $39.01.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 151.72%. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. MakeMyTrip’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

