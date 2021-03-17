Citigroup Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 8.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,956,000 after buying an additional 96,839 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,554,000 after buying an additional 294,368 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 27,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,458.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,869.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $220,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,007.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,112 shares of company stock valued at $5,357,289. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 101.79, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

