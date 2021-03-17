Citigroup Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,060 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of Independence Realty Trust worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRT opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $15.31.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

