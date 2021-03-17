Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,972 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Sterling Bancorp worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 81,732 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 468,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 20,889 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.58. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

STL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Hovde Group raised Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

