Citigroup Inc. Purchases 15,151 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of EVERTEC worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in EVERTEC by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In other news, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 25,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,492.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 2,088 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $87,236.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,594.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 274,533 shares of company stock worth $10,561,375 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $42.35.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.45 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

