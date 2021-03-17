Citigroup Inc. Purchases 5,970 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.19% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,660,000 after buying an additional 306,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,264,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,577,000 after acquiring an additional 11,463 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 524,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,538,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 433,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after purchasing an additional 48,330 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 568.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 254,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 216,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

NYSE CHCT opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.00.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 96.61%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

