Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,056 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.18% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

OPI opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.37. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.28). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OPI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Office Properties Income Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

