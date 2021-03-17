Citigroup Inc. Sells 8,553 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,553 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Beloit in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 4,104.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Regal Beloit in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Regal Beloit in the third quarter valued at $218,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RBC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.29.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $149.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.36. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1-year low of $51.99 and a 1-year high of $154.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $780.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.19 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.