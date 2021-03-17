Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,803 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,148 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Umpqua worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Umpqua during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Umpqua news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.37. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $18.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Several analysts have weighed in on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

