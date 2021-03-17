Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of AMC Networks worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in AMC Networks by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 65.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 97,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMCX opened at $76.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $83.63. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.25.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The company had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $563,778.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,801 shares of company stock worth $1,479,658 over the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie cut shares of AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.85.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

