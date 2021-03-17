ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Short Interest Up 23.8% in February

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the February 11th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CACG opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.23. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $46.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 17,046 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after buying an additional 21,985 shares in the last quarter.

