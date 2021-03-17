ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the February 11th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 90,955 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $3,965,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $3,390,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,578,000.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of EMO opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.