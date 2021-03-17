ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.56

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.56 and traded as high as $4.10. ClearOne shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 13,988 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $76.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ClearOne by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ClearOne in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ClearOne by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in ClearOne in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

About ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

