ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.56

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.56 and traded as high as $4.10. ClearOne shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 13,988 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $76.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ClearOne by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ClearOne in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ClearOne by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in ClearOne in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

