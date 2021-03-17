Cleveland-Cliffs Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the mining company will earn $1.24 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

CLF opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.86 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

