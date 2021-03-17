Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Trading Up 5.3%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) was up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.82 and last traded at $16.76. Approximately 11,560,911 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 19,224,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLF. Exane BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.54 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

