Cloudbric Price Up 153% Over Last 7 Days (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 153% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $15.46 million and $244,033.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cloudbric coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cloudbric alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00051788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00013138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.49 or 0.00637280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00070181 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00025155 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00033512 BTC.

Cloudbric Coin Profile

CLB is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 606,784,549 coins. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cloudbric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cloudbric and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.