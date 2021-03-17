Clover Co. Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:CLV)

Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.13.

About Clover

Clover Corporation Limited refines and sells natural oils in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company is also involved in the production of encapsulated powders; and research and product development of functional food and infant nutrition ingredients. It offers Nu-Mega Hi docosahexaenoic acid tuna oils for use in infant formula and pharmaceutical products; Ocean Gold refined tuna oils; Nu-Mega Driphorm powders that are used in a range of infant formula, follow-on formula, growing up milks, and food applications; and Nu-Mega Driphorm HA for non-dairy applications.

